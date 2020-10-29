Global  
 

Jared Kushner on Trump taking pandemic efforts "back from the doctors"

CBS News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
CBS News has obtained audio of an April interview with President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, where he said the president was taking control of the pandemic "back from the doctors."At the time, Mr. Trump was pushing to reopen state economies as COVID-19 cases and deaths surged nationwide. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss the latest on that, plus the Trump critic known as "Anonymous" coming forward.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19

Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19 00:54

 Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s anniversary post received backlash online. Kushner, an adviser to the president, played a key role in the administration’s coronavirus pandemic failures.

Trump Campaign Website Hacked [Video]

Trump Campaign Website Hacked

According to NBC News, donaldjtrump.com was hacked Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Coronavirus relief deal still elusive as Pelosi details outstanding issues

 Pelosi placed the blame for the ongoing stalemate squarely on the Trump administration.
CBS News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the coronavirus pandemic

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the election..
CBS News

Jared Kushner told Bob Woodward Trump took the country "back from the doctors"

 Kushner also said his father-in-law "basically did a full hostile takeover of the Republican Party."
CBS News

Kushner, Employing Racist Stereotype, Questions if Black Americans ‘Want to Be Successful’

 In a “Fox & Friends” interview, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser also criticized protesters as more concerned with what he called “virtue..
NYTimes.com

Jared Kushner criticized after saying Black Americans need to 'want to be successful'

 White House adviser Jared Kushner is criticized after saying President Donald Trump can't help Black Americans if they don't want to succeed.
USATODAY.com

Jared Kushner says Black Americans must "want to be successful"

 Kushner said President Trump's polices can help Black people "break out of the problems that they're complaining about."
CBS News

Candidates ramp up campaign schedule in final week

 President Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and their running mates are ramping up campaign appearances with less than a week to go until Election Day. CBS..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in at White House ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the nation's newest Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia..
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear..
CBS News

White House sends mixed messages about controlling the coronavirus pandemic

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the U.S. won't be able to control the pandemic, even as President Trump claims we're "rounding the turn." CBS News..
CBS News

Israeli zeal for second Trump term matched by Palestinian enmity

 Anyone in any doubt about Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferred candidate in the US presidential election need only visit his personal Twitter account. Right at the..
WorldNews

Trump says Miles Taylor should be prosecuted, fired for ‘Anonymous’ op-ed

 ‘It turned out to be a low-level staffer, a sleazebag, who has never worked in the White House.’ Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS)..
WorldNews

Race to the White House: Border closure stops people 'moving to Canada' if Trump wins

 History is repeating itself in more ways than one as Donald Trump chases four more years in office as President of the United States.In 2016, hordes of..
New Zealand Herald

Race to the White House: Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

 With next week's election looming, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google received a hectoring from Republicans at a Senate hearing Wednesday for alleged..
New Zealand Herald

