Boeing will consolidate Dreamliner production in South Carolina as demand drops

WorldNews Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Boeing will consolidate Dreamliner production in South Carolina as demand dropsBoeing is planning to consolidate production of its 787 Dreamliner planes at it's facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, a blow to its manufacturing center in Puget Sound. ......
Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi [Video]

Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi

A VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived at Delhi International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft was delivered from the USA and will be used for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. The B&&& Aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by Boeing to Air India in July. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system where audio and video functions can be availed at mid-air without being hacked. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

India to start work on Maldives airport expansion next year; runway will allow A320s, Boeing 737s to land

 India to start work on the expansion of Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the northern Maldives from next year. It is billed as the largest infrastructure and..
DNA
US investigation faults Boeing, FAA for 737 Max crashes [Video]

US investigation faults Boeing, FAA for 737 Max crashes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:15Published

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Boeing 787 Dreamliner Wide-body twin-engine jet airliner, first airliner to be constructed primarily of composite materials


South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Tim Scott defends Trump’s ‘stand by’ comments: ‘He misspoke’

 ‘If he doesn’t correct it,’ he added about Trump’s edict to the white-supremacist Proud Boys, ‘I guess he didn’t misspeak.’ Republican Senator Tim..
WorldNews

Puget Sound Puget Sound sound along the northwestern coast of the U.S. state of Washington


North Charleston, South Carolina North Charleston, South Carolina City in South Carolina, United States


