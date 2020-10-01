Boeing will consolidate Dreamliner production in South Carolina as demand drops

Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi



A VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived at Delhi International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft was delivered from the USA and will be used for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. The B&&& Aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by Boeing to Air India in July. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system where audio and video functions can be availed at mid-air without being hacked. Watch the video for more details.

