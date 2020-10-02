Global  
 

Military Bases on the Moon: U.S. Plans to Weaponize the Earth’s Satellite

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Military Bases on the Moon: U.S. Plans to Weaponize the Earth’s SatelliteIn July, Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, cited the U.S. “retreat from principles of cooperation and mutual support” to justify Russia’s refusal to join the latest U.S. space initiative: to build lunar bases. Rogozin was likely referring to the U.S. refusal to renew the Intermediate-range Forces Treaty and its intention to back out of the Open Skies Treaty. Russia responded by declaring that Venus is a “Russian planet.” The U.S. continues to reject Sino-Russian efforts to strengthen the Outer Space Treaty 1967, to prohibit the weaponization of space. Doing so would interfere with U.S. plans for MOON LANDING 2.0 Last week on 22 September, the National Aeronautical and Space...
