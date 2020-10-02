Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assaults involving two victims in Los Angeles

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assaults involving two victims in Los AngelesHarvey Weinstein has been charged with a further six counts of sexual assault involving incidents that allegedly happened more than a decade ago. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills 00:33

 Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein -- who earlier this year was charged with sexually assaulting three women in the Los Angeles area -- is now accused of raping two more women, L.A. prosecutors announced Friday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein American sex offender and former film producer

Harvey Weinstein facing three new rape charges in California

 The 68-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault against two women.
CBS News
From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges [Video]

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women. Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Jamie Foxx’s Electro Return for MCU’s 'Spider-Man,' Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Renewal and More News | THR News [Video]

Jamie Foxx’s Electro Return for MCU’s 'Spider-Man,' Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Renewal and More News | THR News

Jamie Foxx could be headed back to the Spider-Verse as Electro, Netflix confirms more ‘Cobra Kai’ is on the way and Harvey Weinstein is back in the news after additional charges have been filed against the fallen media mogul.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

Harvey Weinstein Faces Six Additional Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

 Prosecutors said they would seek Mr. Weinstein’s extradition from prison in New York to face the charges, which now include four counts of forcible rape.
NYTimes.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Ana de Armas: 'Fame is not the most exciting thing about my job' [Video]

Ana de Armas: 'Fame is not the most exciting thing about my job'

The 32-year-old Knives Out actress spoke to Flaunt magazine about spending the Covid-19 lockdown in Los Angeles with boyfriend Ben Affleck, admitting that while the pair is loved up, she misses her family in Cuba.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and petty theft [Video]

Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and petty theft

According to TMZ, LaBeouf has been accused of having a physical altercation with another man in June in Los Angeles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces ‘Extremely Serious’ Rape Allegations — 30 Women Have Spoken [Video]

Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces ‘Extremely Serious’ Rape Allegations — 30 Women Have Spoken

After multiple allegations of groping, Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 in a New York hotel room. In an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show, experts weigh in on the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:39Published
Man Accused Of Posing As Teen To Sexually Assault Minors He Met Online [Video]

Man Accused Of Posing As Teen To Sexually Assault Minors He Met Online

According to the LAPD, Princeton Bloome sexually assaulted at least three girls -- two 13-year-olds and a 17-year-old -- after meeting them online. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published
Suspect Arrested In Sexual Assault At Metro Red Line Station In North Hollywood [Video]

Suspect Arrested In Sexual Assault At Metro Red Line Station In North Hollywood

Detectives believe Cory Franklin may have more victims. Pat Harvey reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assaults involving two victims in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assaults involving two victims in Los Angeles Harvey Weinstein has been charged with a further six counts of sexual assault involving incidents that allegedly happened more than a decade ago. ......
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNPRDaily CallerSBSNYTimes.comE! OnlineVOA News

Tweets about this