Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges



Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women. Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970