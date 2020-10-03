Global  
 

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaultDisgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Anurag Kashyap records statement in alleged sexual assault case

Anurag Kashyap records statement in alleged sexual assault case 01:33

 Filmaker Anurag Kashyap recorded his statement over the alleged sexual assault case filed by a 30-year-old actor. The filmmaker reached Mumbai’s Versova police station on October 01. Versova police officials have taken the actor to Cooper hospital for medical examination. On Sept 22, Mumbai Police...

Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein American sex offender and former film producer

Harvey Weinstein facing three new rape charges in California

 The 68-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault against two women.
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assaults involving two victims in Los Angeles

 Harvey Weinstein has been charged with a further six counts of sexual assault involving incidents that allegedly happened more than a decade ago. ......
WorldNews
From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges [Video]

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up. Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women. Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Harvey Weinstein Faces Six Additional Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

 Prosecutors said they would seek Mr. Weinstein’s extradition from prison in New York to face the charges, which now include four counts of forcible rape.
NYTimes.com
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is facing six more sexual assault charges

 The Los Angeles District Attorney says Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six additional counts of forcible sexual assault.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Hindu•Daily Caller•NYTimes.com•WorldNews•VOA News•FOXNews.com

