Sen. Ron Johnson becomes latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Ron Johnson was the third GOP senator to announce a positive COVID-19 test since Friday. Others were Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
