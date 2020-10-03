|
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits he sent sexual messages to woman who his not his wife
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Cunningham admitted to sending sexual text messages to a woman who is not his wife but said he will not drop out of the race against Sen. Thom Tillis.
