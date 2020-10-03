'It could have gone either way': What British leader Boris Johnson's COVID-19 battle may tell us about Trump's

Preston: We need to find a way of working with Covid



Mayor of Middlesborough, Andy Preston, has said he fears the government is looking at Covid with “blinkers” on, adding that we need to also focus on mental and physical health which has been affected by the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970