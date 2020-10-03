Global  
 

Coronavirus: Deaths in India surpass 100,000 from virus

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Deaths in India surpass 100,000 from virusIndia has seen more than 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10 per cent of the global fatalities. The Indian Health Ministry reported another 1,069 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the early hours of Saturday, driving the death toll to 100,842. It also raised the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections. More than 34.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel...
News video: Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News 01:08

 India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, total death toll at 99,773. With a daily single day spike of 81,484 new...

With spike of 86,821 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark

 With an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to..
India caseload shows decline, VP tests positive

 NEW DELHI: India recorded 80,472 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, showing a decline from a record high two weeks ago. The Health Ministry..
India's considerable population still vulnerable to COVID-19: ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey [Video]

India's considerable population still vulnerable to COVID-19: ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey

Indian Council of Medical Research second Sero Survey report revealed that considerable population still vulnerable to COVID-19, said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on September 29. "ICMR's (Indian Council of Medical Research) second Sero Survey report reveals that a considerable population still vulnerable to COVID-19," said Bhushan.

India's virus deaths pass 100,000 [Video]

India's virus deaths pass 100,000

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic..

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark

India's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1 lakh mark after 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Country reported 1,00,842 deaths due to the virus. 79,476 new infections were reported in the..

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069 [Video]

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 on Oct 02 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total COVID cases include 9,42,217 active cases and 53,52,078..

The Latest: India caseload shows decline, VP tests positive

 NEW DELHI — India recorded 80,472 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, showing a decline from a record high two weeks ago. The Health...
India’s Covid count hits 6 million amid slowdown in cases

 India became the second country after the US to register 6 million Covid-19 cases on Sunday, amid signs that the pandemic could finally be slowing down in the...
