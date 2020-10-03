Coronavirus: Deaths in India surpass 100,000 from virus Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

India has seen more than 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10 per cent of the global fatalities. The India has seen more than 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10 per cent of the global fatalities. The Indian Health Ministry reported another 1,069 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the early hours of Saturday, driving the death toll to 100,842. It also raised the country’s confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections. More than 34.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel... 👓 View full article

