US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagement

WorldNews Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagementHeadlines this week that the presidents of Russia and France were jointly calling for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were “heartbreaking” to Carey Cavanaugh, a former US ambassador charged with helping to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Partly it was because they meant the century-old dispute had flared up again, killing more than 400 people so far, including more than a dozen civilians. But it was also because the US – which, along with France and Russia, forms the OSCE Minsk Group, a troika that has worked to end the conflict since 1993 – was missing from the statement. Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting and what are the implications? Read more “The US wasn’t...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh 03:04

 Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling. Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of artillery strikes by Azerbaijani military. An Armenian spokesman said intense fighting was taking place “along the entire front line”. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said his country's army had ”raised the flag” in the town of Madagiz. At least 200 people are now reported to have been killed since fighting broke out on September 27. The conflict is the worst since the end of the war in 1994 that saw Armenia take control of it. #Nagorno-Karabakh #Azerbaijan #Armenia Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Major cities hit as heavy fighting continues

 Both Azerbaijan's second city and the capital of the breakaway region come under heavy fire.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:48Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict offers insight into the new art of war

 As in the 1990s, border skirmishes in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and...
WorldNews

Carey Cavanaugh Carey Cavanaugh American diplomat


Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus


OSCE Minsk Group

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers

A large demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Saturday (October 2) by members of the Greek Armenian community in a show of solidarity with Armenia.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia

Azerbaijan is ready to work with mediators but says it is ready to destroy any threats coming from Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict [Video]

Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Ros Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published

Armenia’s Leader Seeks Trump’s Help as Conflict Rages With Azerbaijan

 Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister, said he was promised a call with President Trump over Turkey’s role in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Then Mr....
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-Day

Syrian Rebels Recruited to Fight Amid Armenia and Azerbaijan Conflict

Syrian Rebels Recruited to Fight Amid Armenia and Azerbaijan Conflict A source stated that several rebels from Syria are being recruited to fight in the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Armenia and Azerbaijan gave been...
HNGN Also reported by •CTV NewsZee NewsNYTimes.comFOXNews.comSeattlePI.com

Caucasus: 4 Journalists Injured in Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

 Two ex-Soviet nations have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, where a separatist war was fought in the early 1990s, ending in 1994
VOA News


