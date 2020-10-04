|
US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagement
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Headlines this week that the presidents of Russia and France were jointly calling for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were “heartbreaking” to Carey Cavanaugh, a former US ambassador charged with helping to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Partly it was because they meant the century-old dispute had flared up again, killing more than 400 people so far, including more than a dozen civilians. But it was also because the US – which, along with France and Russia, forms the OSCE Minsk Group, a troika that has worked to end the conflict since 1993 – was missing from the statement. Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting and what are the implications? Read more “The US wasn’t...
