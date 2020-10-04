Global  
 

Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
Billie Eilish Bond 'No Time to Die' Video

Billie Eilish Bond 'No Time to Die' Video

 The 18-year-old Grammy winner has now become the youngest artist to ever write and perform a James Bond movie theme. "No Time to Die" is the 25th film in the 007 franchise and the music video for Eilish's song of the same name dropped Thursday. "No Time to Die" is set to hit theaters in the US on...

Bond was the last straw: Regal and Cineworld will reportedly close all theaters in US and UK next week

Cineworld, owner of the largest chain of theaters in the UK and Ireland and the second-largest in the United..
Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports

'Inevitable' more cinemas will close, UK association says

'Inevitable' more cinemas will close, UK association says

UK Cinema Association Chief Executive Phil Clapp says without further financial help or support from the government, or the release of new films, it is “inevitable” cinemas will close. His comments come as Cineworld announced it was set to temporarily close its UK branches as it has been hit by delays in the release of big-budget films. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites

5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites

Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close its UK sites in the coming weeks. Theclosures come as the release of the latest James Bond film was further delayedfrom November to spring 2021, the PA news agency understands. The closure ofits 128 sites across the country will put up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Cineworld set to close UK cinema doors after Bond movie delay

 The cinema chain is poised to shut its British theatres after the latest delay to the new 007 movie.
The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread..

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - DHL A courier takes on an important assignment… DHL are the Official Logistics Partner of #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas November.

Billie Eilish has debuted her video for the new James Bond theme No Time to Die.

 Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
Cineworld could close all cinemas this week putting thousands of jobs at risk The cinema giant is reportedly writing to the UK Government stating the industry is "unviable" following the delay of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die.
