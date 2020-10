Wochit News - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19 00:34 Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada...