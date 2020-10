You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Blue and Yellow, That's How Dogs and Cats See The World



What is it like to see the world from your pet’s perspective? Vets say it will look a little different from what humans see! Buzz60’s TC Newman has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:12 Published on September 2, 2020 Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1)



Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:45 Published on August 26, 2020 Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2)



Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:44 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this