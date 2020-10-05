|
McDonald's introduces new celebrity collaboration meal with J Balvin
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
You could get a free McFlurry when you order the new J Balvin meal at McDonald's.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration: J Balvin Meal available for a limited time, following Travis Scott MealMcDonald's new celebrity collaboration is with musician J Balvin. The J Balvin Meal will be available through Nov. 1 following the Travis Scott Meal.
USATODAY.com
McDonald's among food firms urging tougher deforestation rulesUnilever and Tesco also say a new law should apply to all deforestation, whether legal or illegal.
BBC News
McDonald's Most Likely To Thrive
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
McDonald's Travis Scott Meal Sparking Burger Shortage
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
J Balvin Colombian reggaeton singer
2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this