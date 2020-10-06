E. Jean Carroll, Trump Accuser, Seeks to Bar Justice Dept. From Case
Tuesday, 6 October 2020
36 minutes ago) Ms. Carroll, a writer, has asked a judge to reject the department’s move to intervene in her lawsuit against the president, whom she has accused of rape.
