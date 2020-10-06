E. Jean Carroll, Trump Accuser, Seeks to Bar Justice Dept. From Case Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Ms. Carroll, a writer, has asked a judge to reject the department’s move to intervene in her lawsuit against the president, whom she has accused of rape. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit



[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published on September 9, 2020 Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit



The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:27 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this

