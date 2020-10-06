Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

E. Jean Carroll, Trump Accuser, Seeks to Bar Justice Dept. From Case

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Ms. Carroll, a writer, has asked a judge to reject the department’s move to intervene in her lawsuit against the president, whom she has accused of rape.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit [Video]

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit [Video]

Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit

The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E. Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this