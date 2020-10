The Wire Science Michael Houghton was offered the Gairdner Award in 2013 for the same work for which he has been awarded a Nobel Pri… https://t.co/ZO9kME7OQY 34 seconds ago

Ramesh kesarwani Nobel Medicine Prize 2020: Three scientists awarded jointly for Hepatitis C virus discovery https://t.co/U1yqQCHXzw via @IndianExpress 4 minutes ago

Felix Vincent de Paul RT @UAlberta: U of A virologist Michael Houghton was one of three researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine today: http… 5 minutes ago

Nico Gey van Pittius Nobel prize in medicine awarded to US-UK trio for work on hepatitis C | Nobel prizes | The Guardian https://t.co/9sdhXtNCib 6 minutes ago

I Connect Journal Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure- Techno… https://t.co/Aa7nCicaKT 7 minutes ago

Mega Power 1 RT @ramarjunfollows: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2020 was awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M.… 7 minutes ago

Dr.Thota Ramarjun ⚕💉🇮🇳 (janasaink) The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2020 was awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles… https://t.co/WW5Yejcart 15 minutes ago