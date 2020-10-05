|
Nobel prize winner thought it was a 'crank call'
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. Rice said his win took him completely by surprise. (Oct. 5)
