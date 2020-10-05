Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobel prize winner thought it was a 'crank call'

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. Rice said his win took him completely by surprise. (Oct. 5)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Houghton (virologist) Michael Houghton (virologist) virologist

Trio win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

 Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology today for the..
New Zealand Herald

2 Americans and a Briton awarded Nobel Prize for Medicine

 As another deadly virus steals the headlines, Harvey J. Alter, Charles M. Rice and Michael Houghton are honored for discovering the Hepatitis C virus.
CBS News

Charles M. Rice American virologist

British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery [Video]

British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded tothree scientists, including a British professor. Michael Houghton andAmericans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were awarded the prize for thediscovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published

Nobel Prize Nobel Prize Set of five annual international awards, primarily established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

When 60 Minutes met Nobel winner Nadia Murad

 In 2014, she was the girl behind the veil who told Scott Pelley her harrowing story of rape. Four years later she was a woman honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes met Nobel winner Denis Mukwege

 In 2008, Anderson Cooper reported on the use of rape in the Congo's civil war. In 2018, the doctor treating the victims won the Nobel Peace Prize.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts? [Video]

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?

Any other years she would likely be a show-in. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats

Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is under the protection of the United Nations after being subjected to death threats. CNN reports Mukwege was threatened after he demanded justice for serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour. If Trump does win the Prize, he..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this