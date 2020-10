You Might Like

Related news from verified sources West Ham transfer news: Felipe Anderson set to join Porto on loan West Ham United midfielder Felipe Anderson is expected to join Porto on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

BBC Sport 19 minutes ago



Felipe Anderson could leave West Ham on deadline day as Porto make late move for Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson may leave West Ham before the transfer deadline. The Brazilian forward has been the subject of an approach from Porto, who want to take the...

talkSPORT 19 hours ago



West Ham winger linked with unlikely loan exit but move makes little sense Felipe Anderson has struggled since lighting up the capital in his first season following his then club-record move

Football.london 18 hours ago





Tweets about this