Can we please stop talking about Adele and Rebel Wilson's weight loss?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson and Adele keep trending because they've lost weight. Can we stop acting like this is news?
Video Credit: Bang Media
News video: Rebel Wilson’s weight loss makes fashion fun

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss makes fashion fun 00:43

 Rebel Wilson's health journey has "made fashion even more fun".

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adele Adele English singer-songwriter

Backstage encounter with Adele inspired Mel C's confident new solo album [Video]

Backstage encounter with Adele inspired Mel C's confident new solo album

Mel C's meeting with Adele backstage during the Spice Girls' Spice World Tour was a turning point in the creation of her new solo album.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Adele 'honestly has no idea' when her new music will be released [Video]

Adele 'honestly has no idea' when her new music will be released

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson Australian actress, comedian, writer and producer

Rebel Wilson nearing goal weight [Video]

Rebel Wilson nearing goal weight

Rebel Wilson is just over six pounds away from her goal weight

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

'8kg's to go': Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress [Video]

'8kg's to go': Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress

Rebel Wilson is only eight kilograms from her goal weight of 75kgs.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published

