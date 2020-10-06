|
Supreme court launches attack on gay marriage ahead of Amy Coney Barrett nomination
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
An unexpected statement by two Supreme Court justices dennouncing same sex marriage has caused alarm over the court’s direction even before Donald Trump’s appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, arrives on the bench. Associate justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito argued on Monday that a landmark decision in 2015 enabling same sex couples to marry created “bigots” of...
