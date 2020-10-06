Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme court launches attack on gay marriage ahead of Amy Coney Barrett nomination

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Supreme court launches attack on gay marriage ahead of Amy Coney Barrett nominationAn unexpected statement by two Supreme Court justices dennouncing same sex marriage has caused alarm over the court’s direction even before Donald Trump’s appointment, Amy Coney Barrett, arrives on the bench. Associate justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito argued on Monday that a landmark decision in 2015 enabling same sex couples to marry created “bigots” of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama 02:12

 The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Conservative judicial group assembles team of lawyers to boost Barrett

 The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Barrett next week.
CBS News

Republicans press forward with Supreme Court confirmation despite COVID cases

 At least two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Supreme Court nomination announcement for..
CBS News

Supreme Court: Could COVID infections and Democratic delays torpedo Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation?

 Many GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee, which will grill Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, have likely been exposed to the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

We binge-watched 15 hours of Amy Barrett's speeches. Here's what we learned about her judicial philosophy.

 Amy Coney Barrett has given more than 100 talks since 2010. Here's what we learned about the Supreme Court nominee by watching some of them.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court issues decision on Led Zeppelin plagiarism case

 Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page testified in 2016 that the chord sequence in question had "been around forever."
CBS News

Hathras case: UP govt files affidavit in Supreme Court, justifies cremation by citing intel on violence

 The UP govt informed the Supreme Court t that it has already requested Centre to order CBI probe in the case.
DNA

Republicans pledge no delay in confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

 Shuttered by Covid-19 infections, the Republican-led Senate is refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court. They are..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook removes Trump post falsely saying COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu

 Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

Facebook has removed a post where President Donald Trump falsely claimed the novel coronavirus was less deadly..
The Verge
Twitter considers changing misinformation warning labels [Video]

Twitter considers changing misinformation warning labels

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Is Trump contagious? How is the first lady? We're answering your questions about the president and COVID-19

 Trump is back at the White House, but many of you are wondering, is he still contagious? And how is the first lady? We're answering your questions.
USATODAY.com

An infectious President Trump downplays coronavirus after return to White House

 President Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus after he returned to the White House Monday evening. He spent four days at Walter Reed National..
CBS News

Americans have 'conflicting' feelings about President Trump's COVID diagnosis

 The spectrum of reactions in the days since Trump's COVID diagnosis reflect the complexity of America's political and moral moment.
USATODAY.com

Samuel Alito Samuel Alito Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States


Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Court turns away appeal from ex-Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis

 Justice Clarence Thomas issued a separate statement calling Davis "one of the first victims of this Court's cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell..
CBS News

Anita Hill on reporting harassment in Hollywood: "There's a lack of trust"

 Hill, who became widely known during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation process when she accused him of sexual harassment and testified before..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie Positive For Coronavirus

Pastor Greg Laurie had attended several events in Washington D.C., including a White House Rose Garden ceremony announcing the nomination for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Chris Holmstrom..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:43Published
How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation [Video]

How COVID-Positive Senators Could Delay SCOTUS Confirmation

Positive COVID for three U.S. senators could affect the Republican push to confirm a Supreme Court nomination before Election Day, reports Marielle Mohs ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:10Published
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this