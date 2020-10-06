Global  
 

Joe Biden Logs Biggest Polling Lead Yet and Has Donald Trump On the Defense

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden Logs Biggest Polling Lead Yet and Has Donald Trump On the DefenseThis article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Even before his COVID-19 diagnosis, this is not the fall that President Donald Trump had anticipated. For the better part of the year, former Vice President Joe Biden has shown he can hold his own in a head-to-head against President Donald Trump — at least in the polls. Now, weeks before Election Day, the latest NBC News/ Wall Street Journal poll has Biden up nationally by 14 points, his largest advantage yet and coming at a point in the race where trailing presidential candidates seldom stage a comeback of the scale Trump would require. As...
Video Credit: WISN - Published
News video: Chairmen react to first presidential debate

Chairmen react to first presidential debate 04:28

 Ben Wikler called the debate a "train wreck" for President Trump, while Andrew Hitt said Joe Biden put on a "sad display."

President Trump's Wax Figure Put in Quarantine

 President Trump's in quarantine at the White House, and now his wax statue is getting a taste of what isolation feels like. The President's wax figure at Madame..
Stocks dive after Trump pulls plug on stimulus talks

 President's tweets dash investor hopes that lawmakers can reach a deal on additional coronavirus relief spending.
The impact of President Trump's false claims about voter fraud

 President Trump has long claimed, without much evidence, that voter fraud plagues American democracy. In a recent New York Times Magazine article entitled, "The..
Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted [Video]

Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted

Former CIA director John Brennan had a fraught relationship with US President Donald Trump, and now he remains one of Trump's sharpest critics. In his new memoir, 'Undaunted, Brennan told Business Insider what he feels is the biggest threat to the November election: President Trump himself. Brennan says the Trump administration and campaign's 'dishonesty' and disinformation is just as dangerous as foreign interference in the election.

Facebook, Twitter oppose misleading Trump comparison of COVID-19 to flu

 Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by..
Trump blames media for focus on COVID-19

 Less than 24 hours after his return to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital, President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department..
'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton [Video]

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania has become one of the central battlegrounds in the race to the White House, as the former Vice President casts the race as "Scranton versus Park Avenue." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

 White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
