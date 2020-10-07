Global  
 

Poland fines Gazprom billions over Nord Stream 2

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Poland's anti-trust regulator has ordered Russia's Gazprom to pay an enormous fine over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Warsaw has long been opposing the mammoth project to deliver Russian gas to Germany.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream 01:28

 Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

