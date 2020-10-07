Poland fines Gazprom billions over Nord Stream 2

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Poland's anti-trust regulator has ordered Russia's Gazprom to pay an enormous fine over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Warsaw has long been opposing the mammoth project to deliver Russian gas to Germany.
