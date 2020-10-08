IPL 2020 | How the tactical use of Sunil Narine helped KKR outsmart CSK
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () After successfully folding Kolkata Knight Riders for 167, Chennai Super Kings raced away to 90 for the loss of just one wicket at the half-way mark of the innings. Shane Watson, like in his previous innings against Kings XI Punjab, looked in fluent touch alongside fellow batsman Ambati Rayudu, who as well was playing decently against the KKR pace attack. But 10 overs later, CSK lost four more wickets for just 67 runs, a phase when they began with nine wickets in hand, losing the match by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was all down to a tactical move from captain Dinesh Karthik.� Chennai have...
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong with the bowling side at the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs.
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Andhra Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket in Krishna and arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL 2020. Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakhs cash and a TV among other things.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.
After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each. Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season. I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses. The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab. Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted. "It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well. Singh also praised his last match performance also. "It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman said that his team lost wickets in crucial time and paid the price for it. He also said that it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and score.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab. He said that this kind of performance certainly helps as most of the teams, when they play well score most runs from the first three to four batting lineup. Watson and Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already. Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot. Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half-century.