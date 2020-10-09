Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talks

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Russia invites leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for urgent peace talksRussian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit Moscow for peace talks Friday and said fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh should be halted for humanitarian reasons. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews

Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews 21:31

 The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Watch live from 19h30 CEST

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

German ex-chancellor Schröder under fire for Putin link

 Ex-leader Gerhard Schröder refused to blame the Russian state over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.
BBC News

Putin has praise for U.S. ties

 Vladimir Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving U.S.-Russia ties and said he also saw grounds for cooperation with a Joe Biden administration, while..
WorldNews

Putin sends a mixed message on US election, hedging his bets

 Russian President Vladimir Putin today decried what he called former Vice-President Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric" but praised the Democratic..
New Zealand Herald

Russia test-fires hypersonic missile in birthday blast for Putin

 Russia's armed forces marked birthday of President Vladimir Putin's 68th birthday with the successful test launch of a hypersonic missile.The Tsikron missile,..
New Zealand Herald

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” [Video]

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan”

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s occupation of Azeri land. Dr. Ibrahim Kalin also stat

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 08:31Published

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of shelling historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh

 YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where hundreds of..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of shelling Shusha cathedral

 Damage to the historic cathedral comes as international monitors try to end the escalating violence.
BBC News

New shelling rocks Karabakh ahead of first mediation efforts

 Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region spilled over into Thursday, with fresh shelling in the province's..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh seek shelter from shelling in church [Video]

Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh seek shelter from shelling in church

Armenians living in Azeri breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh flocked to a local Christian church seeking shelter from shelling by the Azerbaijan's military.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published
Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream [Video]

Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream

Poland says it is fining Russia's Gazprom $7.6 bln for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without its permission, adding to political disputes over a project that Washington says will leave western Europe too dependent on Moscow for energy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Putin notes Biden's "anti-Russian" remarks, gloats over missile test

 Russian leader says he's "used to" U.S. criticism but hopes Biden would advance arms treaty talks, as Moscow claims a hypersonic missile test.
CBS News
Kyrgyzstan's disputed election threatens revolt [Video]

Kyrgyzstan's disputed election threatens revolt

Opposition groups in Kyrgyzstan said they had seized power in the strategically important Central Asian country on Tuesday. It's claimed they've taken control of government buildings in the capital during protests over a recent parliamentary election. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews [Video]

Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews

Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan discussed the flare-up in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh during exclusive interviews with Euronews.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 21:31Published
Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh [Video]

Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh

President Tayyip Erdogan has thrown Turkey's weight behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He sees it as a chance to change the status quo, and boost Turkey's global standing, analysts say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B shares apology and 'wish for peace' after supporting fundraiser for Armenia [Video]

Cardi B shares apology and 'wish for peace' after supporting fundraiser for Armenia

Cardi B has apologised after she and estranged husband Offset supported a fundraiser for Armenia without recognising the country’s conflict with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan defy ceasefire calls [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan defy ceasefire calls

France, Russia and the US have called for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia's Navalny Accuses Putin of Being Behind Poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Newsmax Also reported by •HinduBelfast TelegraphNewsyPRAVDANPRCBS NewsUpworthyNYTimes.comJerusalem Post

Putin has praise for U.S. ties

Putin has praise for U.S. ties Vladimir Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving U.S.-Russia ties and said he also saw grounds for cooperation with a Joe Biden administration, while...
WorldNews

Man sets himself on fire on Putin's birthday in Russia's 2nd self-immolation in a week

 The 71-year-old is in a serious condition after witnesses described how he shouted about the Russian president before setting himself alight.
Upworthy Also reported by •IndiaTimesNYTimes.comJerusalem Post

Tweets about this