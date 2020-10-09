Global  
 

Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020
Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap herMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn" white supremacists are at least partly to blame for a militia group's plot to kidnap her and overthrow the government. ......
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI 00:55

 The FBI announced it has derailed a militia group’s plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Feds bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 State and FBI officials have arrested 13 men they say were plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Law enforcement authorities say the men are all..
CBS News

Trump says Whitmer didn't say 'thank you' after thwarted kidnapped plot. She did thank law enforcement

 Whitmer thanked law enforcement in her press conference on Thursday but criticized Trump for his responses to hate groups.
USATODAY.com

Authorities bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Jonathan Oosting, a political reporter from Bridge Michigan, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down what we know about the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan..
CBS News

FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government

 State and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
CBS News

Trump is killing the economy out of spite

 Written by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump's 55-minute rant in first post-diagnosis interview

 Donald Trump today gave his first public interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, and it was quite something.The US President phoned in to Fox..
New Zealand Herald

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week..
WorldNews

CBS Evening News, October 8th, 2020

 FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government; Volunteers build desks for underprivileged kids amid coronavirus pandemic
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says [Video]

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says

Six people have been accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a criminal complaint from the FBI.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:07Published
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government [Video]

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Each faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 04:31Published
Authorities Uncover Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor [Video]

Authorities Uncover Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the plans made to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan's governor.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:43Published

