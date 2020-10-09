|
Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn" white supremacists are at least partly to blame for a militia group's plot to kidnap her and overthrow the government. ......
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Feds bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerState and FBI officials have arrested 13 men they say were plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Law enforcement authorities say the men are all..
CBS News
Trump says Whitmer didn't say 'thank you' after thwarted kidnapped plot. She did thank law enforcementWhitmer thanked law enforcement in her press conference on Thursday but criticized Trump for his responses to hate groups.
USATODAY.com
Authorities bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerJonathan Oosting, a political reporter from Bridge Michigan, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down what we know about the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan..
CBS News
FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow governmentState and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump is killing the economy out of spiteWritten by Paul Krugman Last year Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.” Actually, she isn’t — but..
WorldNews
US election: Donald Trump's 55-minute rant in first post-diagnosis interviewDonald Trump today gave his first public interview since testing positive for the coronavirus, and it was quite something.The US President phoned in to Fox..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on SaturdayWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he might try to attend a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, less than a week..
WorldNews
Michigan State in the northern United States
CBS Evening News, October 8th, 2020FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government; Volunteers build desks for underprivileged kids amid coronavirus pandemic
CBS News
