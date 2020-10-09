Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shots fired as Kyrgyzstan’s president declares state of emergency

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Shots fired as Kyrgyzstan’s president declares state of emergencyThe embattled president of Kyrgyzstan has ordered a near-two-week state of emergency in the capital in a bid to end turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election as clashes between rival factions escalated and gunshots were fired at several political leaders. Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed that the state of emergency, from 8pm on Friday to 8am on October 21, could include a curfew and travel restrictions. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to Bishkek to enforce the measure. But hours after the decree was issued, the Interior Ministry said the state of emergency will only be introduced on Saturday — the confusion reflecting the chaos that has engulfed the country. Convoys of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kyrgyzstan state of emergency declared

Kyrgyzstan state of emergency declared 01:29

 As Kyrgyzstan declares a state of emergency, the former president, Almazbek Atambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday when his car was shot at, Russia's RIA news agency cited an aide as saying. Francis Maguire reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan Country in Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan election: Fresh clashes as president declares emergency

 Violent protests have flared in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election.
BBC News
Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed [Video]

Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest [Video]

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Sooronbay Jeenbekov Sooronbay Jeenbekov President of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Says Ready to Step Down After Law, Order Restored in Country

 BISHKEK (Sputnik) – Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has expressed readiness to leave his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and..
WorldNews
Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices [Video]

Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices

Protesters stormed into government offices in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek in the early hours on Tuesday, smashing portraits of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and throwing documents from the windows.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:43Published

Bishkek Bishkek Capital of Kyrgyzstan

Who's Who In Kyrgyzstan After The Latest Tumultuous Uprising?

 Thousands of angry protesters streamed into the streets of the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and other towns and cities across the Central Asian country hours after..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As Glass Fire Moves Close To Calistoga [Video]

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency As Glass Fire Moves Close To Calistoga

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the wildfires raging in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. Andrea Nakano talked to anxious residents of Calistoga who are under mandatory..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:20Published
Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In LA County In Response To Bobcat Fire [Video]

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In LA County In Response To Bobcat Fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday declared a state of emergency in Del Norte, Los Angeles and Mendocino counties in an effort to increase the response to various fires that have burned thousands of acres,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

All That Is Good About Kyrgyzstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections – Analysis

All That Is Good About Kyrgyzstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections – Analysis By Bruce Pannier* (RFE/RL) -- Campaigning for seats in Kyrgyzstan's parliament is ending, and on October 4 the country's voters -- along with thousands of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Belarusians Ponder Slow Course Of Change After Seeing Quick Results In Kyrgyzstan – Analysis

 By Michael Scollon* (RFE/RL) -- After methodically working to bring about political change with more than eight weeks of nonviolent protests, Belarusians...
Eurasia Review

Kyrgyzstan: Respect Rights While Restoring Order, Says HRW

 Law enforcement forces in Kyrgyzstan responding to protests and unrest should uphold human rights and the rule of law, including if provoked by some...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsSBSJapan Today

Tweets about this