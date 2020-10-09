|
Shots fired as Kyrgyzstan’s president declares state of emergency
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan has ordered a near-two-week state of emergency in the capital in a bid to end turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary election as clashes between rival factions escalated and gunshots were fired at several political leaders. Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed that the state of emergency, from 8pm on Friday to 8am on October 21, could include a curfew and travel restrictions. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to Bishkek to enforce the measure. But hours after the decree was issued, the Interior Ministry said the state of emergency will only be introduced on Saturday — the confusion reflecting the chaos that has engulfed the country. Convoys of...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kyrgyzstan Country in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan election: Fresh clashes as president declares emergencyViolent protests have flared in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election.
BBC News
Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:41Published
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Sooronbay Jeenbekov President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Says Ready to Step Down After Law, Order Restored in CountryBISHKEK (Sputnik) – Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has expressed readiness to leave his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and..
WorldNews
Protesters storm Kyrgyz presidential offices
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:43Published
Bishkek Capital of Kyrgyzstan
Who's Who In Kyrgyzstan After The Latest Tumultuous Uprising?Thousands of angry protesters streamed into the streets of the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and other towns and cities across the Central Asian country hours after..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this