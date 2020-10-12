Kyrgyzstan president orders new state of emergency

Global  
 

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Kyrgyzstan’s president ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country’s capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared

Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared 02:55

 President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has declared a state of emergency which will be voted on in an emergency parliamentary session on Saturday.

