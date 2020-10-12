Kyrgyzstan president orders new state of emergency
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Kyrgyzstan’s president ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country’s capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days.
As Kyrgyzstan declares a state of emergency, the former president, Almazbek Atambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday when his car was shot at, Russia's RIA news agency cited an..