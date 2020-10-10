|
Butler stars as Heat beat Lakers in thrilling game five
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Miami Heat American professional basketball team
NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
USATODAY.com
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 5 of the NBA FinalsCan the Lakers finish off the 17th title in team history, or will the Heat stay alive and extend the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 5.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals leadLeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews
Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game fourThe Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they beat Miami Heat 102-96 to go 3-1 up in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
Jimmy Butler American basketball player
Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Butler stars as Heat take game three against Lakers in NBA FinalsJimmy Butler stars as the injury-hit Miami Heat take game three of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104.
BBC News
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
BBC News
Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know FridayLouisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a LakerLeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this