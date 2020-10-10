Global  
 

Butler stars as Heat beat Lakers in thrilling game five

BBC News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals.
