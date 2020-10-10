Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Finals: Miami Heat beat Los Angeles Lakers in game-five thriller

BBC Sport Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler stars as Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in a thrilling game five in the NBA Finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: How pickleball became all the rage in the NBA bubble

How pickleball became all the rage in the NBA bubble 01:28

 SportsPulse: As one could imagine it's tough to pass the time inside the NBA bubble when games or practices aren't taking place. Alas,, pickleball has taken the campus by storm and Jeff Zillgitt explains how that came to be.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'I believe LeBron, Lakers closeout series tonight and LeBron wins MVP' | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers will be wearing their Kobe Bryant Black Mamba jerseys tonight in hopes of closing out the series against the Miami Heat. Shannon Sharpe believes the Lakers will closeout the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published
Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

The Miami Heat Beat The Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

 Who will win the title?
Daily Caller Also reported by •BBC SportFOX SportsUpworthyUSATODAY.comBBC News

No Adebayo, No Dragic, Heat Fall to Lakers 124- 114

 With crucial injuries sidelining Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Friday night 124-114.
cbs4.com Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com

'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
BBC News Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this