Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talksArmenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire and to begin “substantive talks” over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly two weeks of fierce clashes. Bitter fighting in the central Asian region has claimed hundreds of lives, forced thousands to flee, and stirred fears of a full-blown war that could suck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. Speaking after 11 hours of Moscow-mediated talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the warring sides had agreed to a ceasefire from “12 hours 00 minutes on October 10 on humanitarian grounds”. It was not immediately clear whether the pause in fighting would come into effect at noon in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews

Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews 21:31

 The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Watch live from 19h30 CEST

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of violating cease-fire

 Azerbaijan and Armenia have both claimed that the other side instigated fresh attacks, in the first hour of a delicate cease-fire brokered by Russia...
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Meanwhile, the two nations accuse each other of bombing civilian areas in the disputed region ahead of ceasefire.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce

The ceasefire will start at midday local time (10:00 CET) on Saturday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:15Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century. Theagreement came a day after Azerbaijan's defence ministry shared footageclaiming its troops entered the village of Talish, which is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Abandoned checkpoints and military barracks could be seen in thevideo, as well as military equipment scattered along a road. Azerbaijan andArmenian foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce was intended toexchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details would beagreed on later.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

War has broken out on the edge of Europe. What's behind it?

 A tragedy is unfolding on the edge of Europe in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus . A mostly forgotten war has restarted..
WorldNews

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus


Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov Russian diplomat and politician

India and China walk back from border standoff [Video]

India and China walk back from border standoff

China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquility" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Emer Mccarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling [Video]

Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling

Sergey Lavrov said activists from Ukraine are trying to create violent protests, but did not provide evidence of that.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk [Video]

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Ankara, after fueling Armenia conflict, moves on to Varosha in Cyprus

 Ankara provoked a new crisis with Cyprus on Thursday with plans to extend its illegal occupation of part of the island to include an area called Varosha...
WorldNews
Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan” [Video]

Turkish Presidency: “Armenia must end illegal occupation of Azerbaijan”

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson has told Al Jazeera that his country does not believe a credible ceasefire can be achieved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan unless Yerevan ends it’s occupation of Azeri land. Dr. Ibrahim Kalin also stat

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 08:31Published

Greek PM, EU Commission chief call on Ankara to reduce tension

 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that “Turkey has to undertake the necessary steps to..
WorldNews
Reopening occupied Cypriot ghost town complicates island's reunification, says EU's Borrell [Video]

Reopening occupied Cypriot ghost town complicates island's reunification, says EU's Borrell

Varosha, which used to be a tourist hotspot, has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded northern Cyprus after a Greek-inspired coup in 1974.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:13Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree Karabakh truce

 The truce, announced by the Russian foreign minister, comes after 10 hours of talks in Moscow.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:55Published
'Diplomatic wheels in motion' as Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Moscow [Video]

'Diplomatic wheels in motion' as Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Moscow

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published
Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to hold truce talks in Moscow [Video]

Armenian, Azerbaijani officials to hold truce talks in Moscow

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh's main city [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh's main city

More than 350 Armenian soldiers have been killed and hundreds injured since the start of fighting with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
Hundreds Of Pro-Armenia Protesters Occupy Streets In Westwood [Video]

Hundreds Of Pro-Armenia Protesters Occupy Streets In Westwood

Hundreds of pro-Armenia protesters shut down Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood on Wednesday night as part of ongoing demonstrations calling for peace in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published
Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azeri representatives heading to Geneva and Armenians to Moscow as France, Russia and the US increase efforts to end fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting Saturday

Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To Ceasefire In Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Starting Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to halt hostilities in contested Nagorno-Karabakh after marathon talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has...
Eurasia Review

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire and to begin “substantive talks” over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly two...
WorldNews

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of derailing Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

 Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday, but immediately accused each other of derailing the deal...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this