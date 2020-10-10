Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? What time does it start? Here’s everything to know, including early deals

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? What time does it start? Here’s everything to know, including early dealsAmazon’s long-awaited Prime Day will finally take place this month after the online retail giant postponed the shopping event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mega two-day shopping event has become a staple of the industry. Amazon slashes prices on its most-popular products and devices, while offering “flash sales” throughout the day. Here’s everything to know about Prime Day. When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? How long does it last? Prime Day is set to kick off Tuesday, Oct. 13. It runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14 and is exclusive to Prime members only. What time does Amazon Prime Day start? Prime day begins at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13. As soon as the calendar turns to Tuesday, Amazon’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Published
News video: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 00:51

 Here's your go-to guide for Amazon Prime Day prep! Don't miss out on the amazing deals.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping moments of the..
The Verge

Wayfair is hosting a massive clearance sale ahead of Prime Day—these are the top deals

 Wayfair's clearance sale has arrived just ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 with top-notch deals on fall décor, kitchen essentials and more—details.
USATODAY.com

Amazon has canceled Crucible, its free-to-play multiplayer shooter that had already been returned to closed beta

 Image: Amazon Game Studios

Amazon has officially canceled Crucible, its free-to-play multiplayer shooter. It’s the end of a rocky journey for the..
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2020: How small businesses can also benefit from the shopping event

 Prime Members who order $10 or more from any small business on Amazon between now and Prime Day, will receive $10 of credit during Prime Day.
USATODAY.com

Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com

Rihanna under fire for using sacred Islamic texts during fashion show

 Rihanna has been criticised for using a song that contained a narration of the Islamic Hadith during her Savage X Fenty show. The singer and style queen unveiled..
WorldNews
Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter [Video]

Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter

Walmart unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines at a lower annual fee than Amazon Prime. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction [Video]

Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction

The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products [Video]

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will have nonstop deals on must-have products

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a two-day event on October 13th and 14th. It’ll feature amazing deals on electronics, fashion, kitchen and home goods, Amazon devices, fashion and so much more! Don’t miss..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:01Published
Vast traffic jam on highway marks end of China's National Day holiday [Video]

Vast traffic jam on highway marks end of China's National Day holiday

Drone footage captured a massive traffic jam on a highway in northern China on the second last day of the country's National Day holiday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later [Video]

Holiday shopping: Here is why you should start sooner than later

It's not even Halloween yet, but we need to talk about holiday shopping. It's vital to plan now if you're buying gifts so you don't run into inventory issues or shipping delays, to meet earlier..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this

22August_

gxq RT @trtworld: Rihanna is under fire on social media for using a controversial song that sampled a Hadith in her latest fashion show https:/… 6 hours ago

Vladimi33598314

Vladimir Belov Watch “Rihanna under fire for using sacred Islamic texts during fashion show” on #Vimeo https://t.co/ATbgNvs6kn 1 day ago