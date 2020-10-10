|
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? What time does it start? Here’s everything to know, including early deals
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day will finally take place this month after the online retail giant postponed the shopping event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mega two-day shopping event has become a staple of the industry. Amazon slashes prices on its most-popular products and devices, while offering “flash sales” throughout the day. Here’s everything to know about Prime Day. When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? How long does it last? Prime Day is set to kick off Tuesday, Oct. 13. It runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14 and is exclusive to Prime members only. What time does Amazon Prime Day start? Prime day begins at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13. As soon as the calendar turns to Tuesday, Amazon’s...
