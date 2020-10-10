Global  
 

In interview with Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump calls LeBron James a 'hater' and 'nasty spokesman'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
During an interview on Rush Limbaugh's radio show Friday, Donald Trump brought up LeBron James, calling him a "hater" and a "nasty spokesman."
News video: President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis

President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis 02:10

 In his first TV interview since getting the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said he would have suffered more if doctors had not acted quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Covid-19: Donald Trump appears at first public event since coronavirus diagnosis at White House

 US President Donald Trump has claimed coronavirus is "disappearing" as he appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters for his first public event since..
Trump event at White House had hallmarks of campaign event

 President Trump on Saturday held his first public event since his COVID-19 diagnosis at the White House, and although the campaign said it wasn't involved, it..
Trump's White House event had hallmarks of campaign rally

 White House spokesman Judd Deere said the event was an "official" event, and "the campaign is not involved in this."
Trump says he's "feeling great" at first event since being hospitalized

 President Trump said he's "feeling great" as he spoke during his first public appearance since testing positive for coronavirus. Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal..
NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

 Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater'

 Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives..
'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a Laker

 LeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
President Trump Drops F-Bomb While Talking Iran with Rush Limbaugh

 Kinda hard to ignore the fact President Trump is on a heavy dose of steroids -- to combat the coronavirus -- when ya hear him firing off the f-word during live..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump drops F-bomb during radio interview

 US President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to "f*** around" with the US.Trump used the expletive during a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh earlier today.The..
Trump will reportedly hold ‘virtual rally’ Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show

 Donald Trump will reportedly hold a “virtual rally” Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s...
Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus [Video]

Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

Trump’s Coughing Fit [Video]

Trump’s Coughing Fit

During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.

Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s COVID-19 ‘Immunity’ [Video]

Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s COVID-19 ‘Immunity’

These comedians tore apart President Donald Trump’s photo ops during his return to the White House.

Rush Limbaugh: Trump Will Host 'Virtual Rally' on Friday's Radio Show

 President Trump will host a ''virtual rally'' on The Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday to generate support in the closing weeks until the presidential election,...
Trump drops the F-bomb on Iran

 The president used the expletive on Rush Limbaugh's live radio show while discussing Iranian support for U.S.-designated terrorist groups.
‘If You F*CK Around With Us’: Trump Launches Expletive-Laden Threat to Iran on Rush Limbaugh’s Show

 President Donald Trump dropped a rare F-bomb in an interview with Rush Limbaugh while talking with the conservative radio host about Iran.
