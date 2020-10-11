Global  
 

Ewan McGregor says Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in March

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Ewan McGregor says Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in MarchActor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that his Disney Plus series about iconic Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The 49-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show. “It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year,” McGregor said of the show. Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters of the whole Star Wars mythology. He was first portrayed by legendary actor Alec Guinness in the original 1977 A New Hope. Guinness later...
