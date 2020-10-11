|
Turkish Cypriots choose leader with peace deal at stake
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Turkish Cypriots began voting today for a leader tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with Greek Cypriots in order to pave the way for a deal to end 46 years of ethnic division in Cyprus and quell tensions over offshore energy reserves. The election comes amid allegations that Turkey is overtly trying to steer the 200,000-strong electorate toward right-wing candidate Ersin Tatar. Tatar advocates...
