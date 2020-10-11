Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkish Cypriots choose leader with peace deal at stake

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Turkish Cypriots choose leader with peace deal at stakeTurkish Cypriots began voting today for a leader tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with Greek Cypriots in order to pave the way for a deal to end 46 years of ethnic division in Cyprus and quell tensions over offshore energy reserves. The election comes amid allegations that Turkey is overtly trying to steer the 200,000-strong electorate toward right-wing candidate Ersin Tatar. Tatar advocates...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkish Cypriots Turkish Cypriots Ethnic group in Cyprus

Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance [Video]

Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance

Turkish Cypriot voters must decide in a second round run-off next week between Mustafa Akıncı, who favours talks to reunite the island, and Ersin Tatar, who wants closer ties with TurkeyView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published

Ankara, after fueling Armenia conflict, moves on to Varosha in Cyprus

 Ankara provoked a new crisis with Cyprus on Thursday with plans to extend its illegal occupation of part of the island to include an area called Varosha...
WorldNews

Greek Cypriots Greek Cypriots Ethnic group

Cyprus 'ghost town' to reopen after four decades [Video]

Cyprus 'ghost town' to reopen after four decades

Northern Cyprus said on Thursday (October 6) it will reopen the beach area of the abandoned town of Varosha, in an announcement that is likely to stoke tensions with Greek Cypriots and conjures memories of a 1974 Turkish invasion that split the island.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Cyprus Cyprus Island country in the Eastern Mediterranean

Second Cyprus politician quits in wake of passport scheme scandal [Video]

Second Cyprus politician quits in wake of passport scheme scandal

Demetris Syllouris was one of the two politicians implicated in Al Jazeera’s investigation into a passports-for-sale scheme.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus [Video]

Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus

The threat of sanctions is looming over Turkey, as calls grow within the EU for the country to face measures for its increasingly aggressive actions in the East Mediterranean and Northern Cyprus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:42Published
Cyprus cancels controversial 'golden passport' programme [Video]

Cyprus cancels controversial 'golden passport' programme

The lucrative scheme allowed wealthy non-Europeans to get an EU passport for a minimum of €2.15 million.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:19Published

Ersin Tatar Ersin Tatar Northern Cyprus politician


Related news from verified sources

Qatar's Nasser takes early lead at Cyprus Rally

 (MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Champion driver Nasser Al Attiyah and his navigator Matheu in action during the opening day of the Cyprus Ra...
MENAFN.com

Turkish Cypriot hardliner ousts incumbent president in northern Cyprus vote

 Ersin Tatar, a nationalist prime minister who favors stronger ties with Turkey, scored a surprise victory in a runoff election in breakaway northern Cyprus —...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Scots rape counsellor drafted in to train Cyprus cops after gang rape scandal

Scots rape counsellor drafted in to train Cyprus cops after gang rape scandal Isabelle Kerr will fly to the Mediterranean island on Monday.
Daily Record


Tweets about this