Security guard hired by TV news crew arrested in fatal Denver shooting of protester
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon's shooting, Denver police said in a social media post.
A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting.