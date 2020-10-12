|
Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Dan Quin led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. Since then, the team has gone 24-29 and the Falcons fired Quinn after Atlanta was winless through Week 5.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dan Quinn (American football) American football coach
Thomas Dimitroff American-Canadian football executive from the United States
Atlanta Falcons National Football League franchise in Atlanta, Georgia
Robert Tonyan's three touchdowns lift Green Bay Packers to win over Atlanta Falcons and 4-0 startWith Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams out, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers found a new favorite target in tight end Robert Tonyan in a win over the Falcons.
USATODAY.com
Super Bowl LI 2017 edition of the Super Bowl
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Aerials over train derailment outside of AtlantaA train derailment outside of Atlanta early Sunday sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes in Lilburn,..
USATODAY.com
Trump goes back to business as U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to riseCBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
How the outlawed practice of redlining is still hurting Black Americans"I think you see it in every city in America," Atlanta councilman Amir Farokhi said. "This is where the basis of segregated neighborhoods remains to this day."
CBS News
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this