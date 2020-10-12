Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Don't expect a vote on Barrett this week. The committee won't vote until it holds Barrett's nomination for one week. That vote is expected Oct. 22.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: The Supreme Court confirmation process begins Monday

The Supreme Court confirmation process begins Monday 02:03

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

US Supreme Court hearings: Nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to 'apply law as written' [Video]

US Supreme Court hearings: Nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to 'apply law as written'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Analysis of the 2020 presidential race as President Trump returns to the campaign trail

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's return to the campaign trail while recovering from..
CBS News

Watch: Supreme Court confirmation hearing

 Live coverage of the US Senate Judiciary Committee as it begins hearings into Amy Coney Barrett's nomination .
BBC News

Barrett must recuse from 2020 election cases, shield Supreme Court from Trump corruption

 Barrett will be a fine justice. But Trump has had a corrupting influence on Congress and she'd put the court on a similar path if she rules on his fate.
USATODAY.com

2020 election live updates: Trump returns to campaigning with Florida stop, Barrett hearings begin

 President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday with a stop in Florida. Meanwhile, his Supreme Court nominee faces senators.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings

 Opening statements will take place Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
CBS News

Jaime Harrison’s Stunning Haul

 A Senate challenger in South Carolina breaks a fund-raising record: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Amy Barrett's law review articles show how Supreme Court rulings like Roe v. Wade could be challenged

 Amy Coney Barrett's potential to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to be a flashpoint in her Senate confirmation hearings, set to start Monday.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci [Video]

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published
Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading [Video]

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published

'Undecided' voters give decision-making a bad name. They shouldn't be center stage.

 It's hard to imagine more ill-suited interrogators and analysts than folks who have seen the Trump presidency and Biden's campaign yet are uncommitted.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Confirmation Hearings Begin For Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Confirmation Hearings Begin For Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin confirmation hearings Monday for President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published
Baker on list of governors who didn't sign Barrett letter [Video]

Baker on list of governors who didn't sign Barrett letter

Gov. Charlie Baker is on a shortlist of Republican governors who don’t approve of a rushed confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:58Published
Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings [Video]

Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

The push to replace late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative originalist Amy Coney Barrett on the US. Supreme Court is setting off some contentious clashes. Britt Conway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Vote Smarter 2020: Do You Need An Excuse To Vote Early In Person?

Vote Smarter 2020: Do You Need An Excuse To Vote Early In Person? Watch VideoDo you need an excuse to vote early in person? "In states that have early voting, normally you do not need an excuse to go vote early. You just...
Newsy

Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 Don't expect a vote on Barrett this week. The committee won't vote until it holds Barrett's nomination for one week. That vote is expected Oct. 22.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

Bigg Boss 14: Do you feel Rubina Dilaik's complaints against the seniors is just a game strategy? Vote Now

 Bigg Boss 14: Do you feel Rubina Dilaik's constant battles against the seniors is just a footage strategy or she is genuinely upset? Vote Now
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

IndependentSG

The Independent by Jerome CARTILLIER US President Donald Trump will launch a campaign marathon Monday, holding rallies in three ke… https://t.co/AFomJlnSWl 11 minutes ago

frank69oo7

jamesgrey Biden Campaign Hits Trump After Debate Gets Cancelled . THIS SET UP. BY DEMOCRATS DIDN'T WANT BIDEN TO DEBATE PRES… https://t.co/MqIfQboA9g 20 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime President #Trump hits the campaign #trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis - Oct 12 @ 8:15 AM ET [vi… https://t.co/PPbadHxI5g 23 minutes ago

WhatstrumpuptoW

WhatsTrumpUpTo.wtf [CBS News] President Trump hits the campaign trail for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis #Trail… https://t.co/MZfs6QB9YH 28 minutes ago

ChrisSheridan34

Chris Sheridan President Trump hits the campaign trail this week for the first time since he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Tod… https://t.co/AJOvUHejYd 41 minutes ago

LucasMothibedi

TSHEGOFATSO RT @sherwiebp: 22 days to Election Day. President Trump hits the campaign trial in must-win Florida; Supreme Court hearings begin in Senate… 48 minutes ago

sherwiebp

Sherwin Bryce-Pease 22 days to Election Day. President Trump hits the campaign trial in must-win Florida; Supreme Court hearings begin… https://t.co/rrES87ZaIK 50 minutes ago

BlueBicycleComm

Phil GP - Speak truth to power ☮ RT @PA: The US administration’s leading infectious disease expert has condemned Donald’s Trump campaign for including him in the president’… 3 hours ago