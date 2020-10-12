|
Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Don't expect a vote on Barrett this week. The committee won't vote until it holds Barrett's nomination for one week. That vote is expected Oct. 22.
US Supreme Court hearings: Nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to 'apply law as written'
Analysis of the 2020 presidential race as President Trump returns to the campaign trailCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's return to the campaign trail while recovering from..
Watch: Supreme Court confirmation hearingLive coverage of the US Senate Judiciary Committee as it begins hearings into Amy Coney Barrett's nomination .
Barrett must recuse from 2020 election cases, shield Supreme Court from Trump corruptionBarrett will be a fine justice. But Trump has had a corrupting influence on Congress and she'd put the court on a similar path if she rules on his fate.
2020 election live updates: Trump returns to campaigning with Florida stop, Barrett hearings beginPresident Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday with a stop in Florida. Meanwhile, his Supreme Court nominee faces senators.
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearingsOpening statements will take place Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Jaime Harrison’s Stunning HaulA Senate challenger in South Carolina breaks a fund-raising record: This is your morning tip sheet.
Amy Barrett's law review articles show how Supreme Court rulings like Roe v. Wade could be challengedAmy Coney Barrett's potential to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to be a flashpoint in her Senate confirmation hearings, set to start Monday.
Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci
Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading
'Undecided' voters give decision-making a bad name. They shouldn't be center stage.It's hard to imagine more ill-suited interrogators and analysts than folks who have seen the Trump presidency and Biden's campaign yet are uncommitted.
