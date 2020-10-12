Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate.
The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon.
But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms.
On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed Liverpool City will move into the "very high" alert level on Wednesday, and will see pubs, bars, gyms and casinos among the businesses to close. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," said Facebook... Zee News Also reported by •USATODAY.com •CBC.ca •Belfast Telegraph •BBC News