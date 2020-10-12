Global  
 

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

BBC News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg says his "thinking has evolved" as the social network changes strategy.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content

Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content 00:28

