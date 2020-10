Facebook To Ban Content That Denies, Distorts Holocaust Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Facebook announced Monday that it is updating its hate speech policy and will ban all posts that deny or distort the Jewish Holocaust.



“We've long taken down posts that praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust,” Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.



