Facebook to remove posts that deny or distort Holocaust
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
San Francisco, Oct 12 : Facebook on Monday said it will prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, directing people to credible information off Facebook if they search for terms associated with the Holocaust or its denial on its platform. Updating its hate speech policy, the social network said...
