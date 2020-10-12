Facebook to remove posts that deny or distort Holocaust

PM confirms Covid spreading to elderly and vulnerable



Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms the number of Covid cases has "risen four times in four weeks", and is spreading among the elderly and vulnerable. He added there are more patients suffering with the virus in hospital today than when the country was put into lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:28 Published on October 12, 0958