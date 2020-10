Joe Morgan, MLB Hall of Fame second baseman and former "Sunday Night Baseball" announcer, died at the age of 77. He was a 10-time All-Star.

Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77 Cincinnati Reds legend Joe Morgan, seen by many as the greatest second baseman in the game's history, has died. He was 77.

CBC.ca 11 hours ago