Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon To Offer Early Black Friday Deals



Amazon will reportedly offer Black Friday deals starting on October 26 through November 19. Amazon will offer other deals in the immediate run-up to Black Friday. There are also rumors that Amazon Prime Day will occur earlier that month. Amazon is setting itself up for a massive Q4 performance. Amazon's Black Friday promotion will offer consumers deals on a variety of products up until November 19.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970