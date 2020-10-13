Global  
 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
For years, Amazon Prime Day's nickname was "Black Friday in July." Now, Amazon is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: BBB warns of online scams ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

BBB warns of online scams ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 02:02

 The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning online shoppers about hackers potentially getting inside Amazon accounts during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals you won't want to miss from this huge savings event

 Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived and we've sorted through the sale to find all the best vacuums, cookware, laptops, speakers and more—shop our picks.
USATODAY.com

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day..
The Verge

Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusions

 Prime Day is kicking off the holiday shopping season with competing sales at Walmart and Target. But is possible to price match Amazon's prices?
USATODAY.com
Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally [Video]

Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally

Stocks jumped on Monday led by high-flying tech names Apple and Amazon. Investors were also upbeat on vaccine progress and stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the action.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Friday following Thanksgiving Day

How to find the best deals during Prime Day 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping moments of the..
The Verge

Best Buy misreads calendar, thinks Black Friday starts next Tuesday

 Best Buy

Best Buy has announced that it will be kicking off its Black Friday deals not on the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US, but next..
The Verge

Sam's Club announces it is extending its popular one-day sales and Black Friday sale amid coronavirus

 One-day sales at Sam's Club will last nine days instead of a single day amid COVID-19, and the retailer's Black Friday sale also will be longer.
USATODAY.com
Amazon To Offer Early Black Friday Deals [Video]

Amazon To Offer Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon will reportedly offer Black Friday deals starting on October 26 through November 19. Amazon will offer other deals in the immediate run-up to Black Friday. There are also rumors that Amazon Prime Day will occur earlier that month. Amazon is setting itself up for a massive Q4 performance. Amazon's Black Friday promotion will offer consumers deals on a variety of products up until November 19.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

