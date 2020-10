You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20



Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:01 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK



After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news



MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The team started with a victory against.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this