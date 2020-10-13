Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senator reveals how Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to dump Obamacare, gay rights and abortion

WorldNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senator reveals how Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to dump Obamacare, gay rights and abortionSenator Sheldon Whitehouse used all 30 minutes of his time at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday to reveal how Donald Trump and the Republican party have harnessed a quarter of a billion dollars in conservative dark money to appoint federal judges who will dismantle Obamacare, gay marriage, and abortion rights. Rifling through bullet-point, cardboard slides on an easel on his desk, the Rhode...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ Community

Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ Community 01:42

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett twice said “sexual preference” instead of “sexual orientation” when referring to the LGBTQ community, a term that suggests sexuality is a choice.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon Whitehouse United States Senator from Rhode Island

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush' [Video]

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

There is a giant photo of Mikey Williams, his family inside the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing. What he wants lawmakers to remember.

 In Amy Coney Barrett's hearing, Democrats showcased portraits of Americans they say would be affected if the Affordable Care Act was eliminated.
USATODAY.com

Key takeaways from Amy Coney Barrett's first round of questioning

 During a break in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, chief legal..
CBS News
Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death [Video]

Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:42Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Campaign Suggests Omarosa Manigault Newman Pay for $1 Million in Ad Spending

 The suggestion emerged in an arbitration case over the critical comments Ms. Manigault Newman, a former White House aide, made about President Trump in her 2018..
NYTimes.com

Trump files Supreme Court request to stop release of his tax records

 The president is trying to keep his tax records from a grand jury.
CBS News

Trump’s Attack on Diversity Training Stifles Racial Reconciliation Efforts

 A presidential executive order banning the “malign ideology” of racial sensitivity training has rippled through government into academia and corporate..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Democrats in Trump emoluments dispute

 The high court declined to revive the case after the federal appeals court in D.C. ruled the Democratic lawmakers lack the legal standing to bring the case.
CBS News

Affordable Care Act Affordable Care Act Obamacare, ACA - U.S. federal statute

Senators set to question Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats paint nominee as a threat to health care

 Senators on Tuesday begin round one of questioning Judge Amy Coney Barrett in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. The day before, Democrats made it clear..
CBS News
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

What Time is the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett Hearing?

 Democrats will look to portray Judge Barrett as an ideologue who would throw out the Affordable Care and Roe v. Wade, while Republicans above all else will seek..
NYTimes.com

Would Amy Coney Barrett really strike down Obamacare? What liberals misunderstand

 The liberal assumption that Amy Coney Barrett will vote to entirely strike down Obamacare is revealing, in an unintended way.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention [Video]

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status by diluting Article 370 of the Constitution. The PDP chief's release was announced on Twitter by J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal. Mehbooba's daughter, who runs her Twitter account, confirmed the news. Former J&K CM and Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah welcomed the development. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained last year. They were released in March. A plea challenging Mufti's detention was being heard by the Supreme Court. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this