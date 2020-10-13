|
Senator reveals how Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to dump Obamacare, gay rights and abortion
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse used all 30 minutes of his time at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday to reveal how Donald Trump and the Republican party have harnessed a quarter of a billion dollars in conservative dark money to appoint federal judges who will dismantle Obamacare, gay marriage, and abortion rights. Rifling through bullet-point, cardboard slides on an easel on his desk, the Rhode...
