Justice Department sues Stephanie Winston Wolkoff over Melania Trump tell-all book
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Justice Department is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff for breach of contract for publishing her tell-all White House memoir, "Melania and Me."
