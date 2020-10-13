Justice Department sues Stephanie Winston Wolkoff over Melania Trump tell-all book

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns



[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

