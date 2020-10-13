Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Department sues Stephanie Winston Wolkoff over Melania Trump tell-all book

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Justice Department is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff for breach of contract for publishing her tell-all White House memoir, "Melania and Me."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure

Melania book author sued for breaking nondisclosure 01:47

 The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust. Libby Hogan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff fashion and entertainment executive


United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

DOJ sues Melania Trump's former adviser for disclosures in her tell-all book

 By KYLE CHENEY The Justice Department on Tuesday sued...
WorldNews

US joins six countries in new call for backdoor encryption access

 On Monday, the US Department of Justice signed on to a new international statement warning of the dangers of encryption and calling for an industry-wide effort..
The Verge

Google Chrome could be sold off in US government break-up plans

 Google may be forced to sell off some of the most famous parts of its business, including its Chrome browser, under plans drawn up by the US government...
WorldNews

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Justice Dept. Sues Ex-Aide Over Book About Melania Trump

 The lawsuit was the third in recent months where the government has taken on a perceived foes of the White House.
NYTimes.com
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Sessions, DOJ Officials Pushed Family Separation: Report [Video]

Jeff Sessions, DOJ Officials Pushed Family Separation: Report

An inspector general investigation’s draft report says Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and other top former Department of Justice officials were instrumental in separating migrant families at the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Justice Department Officials Allegedly Said ‘We Need to Take Away Children, No Matter How Young’ [Video]

Justice Department Officials Allegedly Said ‘We Need to Take Away Children, No Matter How Young’

In an alleged investigative draft report released by the New York Times top Justice Department Officials were a ‘driving force’ behind President Trump’s child separation policy separating..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
Melania Trump Curses Child Separation Critics [Video]

Melania Trump Curses Child Separation Critics

During a series of secretly taped conversations, the first lady could be heard railing against critics of her husband’s immigration policies.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Government sues Melania Trump’s former best friend over ‘scathing tell-all’

 The Department of Justice has requested that all profits be directed to a ‘constructive trust.’
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this