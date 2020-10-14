Global  
 

Freddie Freeman powers unbeaten Braves to Game 2 win, commanding NLCS lead vs. Dodgers

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves almost blew a 7-0 lead but held on to win 8-7 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
