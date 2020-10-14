|
Freddie Freeman powers unbeaten Braves to Game 2 win, commanding NLCS lead vs. Dodgers
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves almost blew a 7-0 lead but held on to win 8-7 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Atlanta Braves Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Freddie Freeman Canadian-American professional baseball player
National League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the National League in the World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
