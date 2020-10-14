|
Rays' defense shines – while Jose Altuve makes another costly error – as Tampa Bay takes 3-0 ALCS lead
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from the World Series after taking Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCSManny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
USATODAY.com
Rays bullpen shuts down Houston Astros as Tampa Bay takes Game 1 of ALCSTampa Bay got five innings out of ace Blake Snell, then the bullpen took over and shut the door as the Rays beat the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.
USATODAY.com
Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:39Published
American League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the American League in the World Series
Rays outfielder Manuel Margot makes insane ALCS catch, flips over the wall in foul territoryManuel Margot might have just made the catch of the ALCS. He flipped over the wall in foul territory to end the second inning in grand fashion.
USATODAY.com
Rays revenge home run knocks off Yankees in winner-take-all Game 5, Tampa Bay returns to ALCS for first time since 2008Michael Brosseau's home run in the eighth inning lifts the Rays over the Yankees, 2-1, in ALDS Game 5. They face the Astros in the ALCS.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay area Region in Florida, United States
Tom Brady Closing In On Tampa Area Mansion, $7.5 MillionTom Brady has his sights set on a Tampa Bay Area mansion -- a $7.5 million waterfront estate in a private community, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told Brady is..
TMZ.com
Tampa Bay businesses work to reopen, officials say many still using COVID-19 safety measures
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:27Published
King of the Coop: Tampa's 1st Nashville hot chicken spot | Taste and See Tampa Bay
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published
Parents concerned about lack of crosswalks, signage outside Belmont Elementary in Sun City Center
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42Published
José Altuve Venezuelan baseball player
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
World Series Championship of Major League Baseball
Today in History for October 13thHighlights of this day in history: Cornerstone laid for what becomes the White House; Britain's Margaret Thatcher born; Boston wins baseball's first World..
USATODAY.com
Today in History for October 8thHighlights of this day in history: Deadly fires scorch Chicago and other parts of Upper Midwest; Communist Poland bans labor groups; Alexander Solzhenitsyn wins..
USATODAY.com
2020 MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card round, divisional series, ALCS, NLCS, World Series dates, times, TV informationFollowing a truncated 60-game regular season, the 2020 Major League Baseball playoffs will feature an expanded, 16-team field.
USATODAY.com
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
