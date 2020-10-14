Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who’s the GOAT: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

CBC.ca Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
On Sunday, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James took home his fourth NBA championship and his fourth finals MVP award. He also became the first player to have won a championship on three different teams. Those wins are reviving an old debate over who gets to claim the title of the greatest basketball player of all time: Is it LeBron now, or does His Airness, Michael Jordan, still reign? Today Ben Golliver, the Washington Post’s national NBA writer, and Alex Wong, a freelance sports writer, debate it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Respect LeBron James, for He Is the GOAT: Unchecked

Respect LeBron James, for He Is the GOAT: Unchecked 01:59

 LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and afterwards, LeBron asked for some respect.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to continue the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest of all time debate. Broussard feels LeBron's 4th title with the Los Angeles Lakers keeps him in the GOAT race..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes [Video]

LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes

LeBron James, the Finals MVP, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, the NBA's salary cap rules mean he typically earns less than other mega-star athletes. European soccer..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron inches closer in GOAT debate, but Michael Jordan is still #1 | THE HERD [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron inches closer in GOAT debate, but Michael Jordan is still #1 | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2019-20 NBA Finals. Hear why Broussard believes this victory inches LeBron closer to being better than..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: LeBron's 4th title with Lakers keeps him in the GOAT conversation vs Jordan | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to continue the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest of all time debate. Broussard feels LeBron's 4th title with the Los...
FOX Sports

Predictions: How LeBron tops Jordan for GOAT status

 The NBA Forecast panel answers the big questions about Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James.
ESPN

Opinion: Stop constantly comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Just appreciate them.

 The constant comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is getting old and needs to stop. It's time to simply appreciate them as NBA icons.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsUpworthyFOX Sports

Tweets about this