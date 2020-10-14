Who’s the GOAT: Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () On Sunday, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James took home his fourth NBA championship and his fourth finals MVP award. He also became the first player to have won a championship on three different teams. Those wins are reviving an old debate over who gets to claim the title of the greatest basketball player of all time: Is it LeBron now, or does His Airness, Michael Jordan, still reign? Today Ben Golliver, the Washington Post’s national NBA writer, and Alex Wong, a freelance sports writer, debate it.
LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and afterwards, LeBron asked for some respect.
Chris Broussard joins the show to continue the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest of all time debate. Broussard feels LeBron's 4th title with the Los Angeles Lakers keeps him in the GOAT race..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:24Published
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2019-20 NBA Finals. Hear why Broussard believes this victory inches LeBron closer to being better than..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:08Published
The constant comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is getting old and needs to stop. It's time to simply appreciate them as NBA icons.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports •Upworthy •FOX Sports