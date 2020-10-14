Who’s the GOAT: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

On Sunday, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James took home his fourth NBA championship and his fourth finals MVP award. He also became the first player to have won a championship on three different teams. Those wins are reviving an old debate over who gets to claim the title of the greatest basketball player of all time: Is it LeBron now, or does His Airness, Michael Jordan, still reign? Today Ben Golliver, the Washington Post's national NBA writer, and Alex Wong, a freelance sports writer, debate it.


