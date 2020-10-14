Russian-U.S. crew launches on fast track to the space station

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A look at Nasa’s new space toilet



Nasa’s first new space toilet in decades is getting a not-so-dry run at theInternational Space Station. The 23 million dollar (£18 million) titaniumfacility is better suited for women than previous.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Watch: Spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla lifts off; husband reacts



A space station cargo ship named SS Kalpana Chawla rocketed into orbit on Friday. The spacecraft is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space. SS Kalpana Chawla was launched.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46 Published 2 weeks ago NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla



United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Russia launches fresh crew to ISS on fast-track journey Almaty, Kazakhstan (AFP) Oct 14, 2020 Two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut blasted off on a fast-track journey to the International Space Station Wednesday, in...

Space Daily 3 hours ago





Tweets about this