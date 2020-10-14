Global  
 

Russian-U.S. crew launches on fast track to the space station

CBC.ca Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Space Station, for the first time using a fast-track manoeuvre to reach the orbiting outpost in just three hours.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed

ISS crew says air leak is not dangerous, will be fixed 01:36

 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos held a pre-flight news conference on Tuesday (October 13), hours before being launched to the International Space Station. Ryzhikov said that the reported air leak on the station...

