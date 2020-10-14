Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU summit to says Brexit progress 'still not sufficient'

WorldNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
EU summit to says Brexit progress 'still not sufficient'European Union leaders meeting in Brussels tomorrow and on Friday to discuss Brexit will say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal, according to a draft summit decision seen by Reuters. As the year-end deadline...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Scotland's trawlermen look to Brexit to save their industry. [Video]

Scotland's trawlermen look to Brexit to save their industry.

On shore the Scots may have voted to remain in the EU. But out at sea they’re looking at Brexit as their saviour.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Cyprus cancels controversial 'golden passport' programme [Video]

Cyprus cancels controversial 'golden passport' programme

The lucrative scheme allowed wealthy non-Europeans to get an EU passport for a minimum of €2.15 million.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:19Published
Brexit Countdown: 78 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 78 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: Why France is raising the stakes over fishing

 Fishing has become a key sticking point in Brexit trade talks, and French fishermen need a good deal.
BBC News

EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministers

 European ministers have fired warning shots at London ahead of crunch Brexit talks in Brussels this week. Germany sees this period as ‘critical’, while..
WorldNews

Brussels Brussels Capital region of Belgium

Belgium's peeing statue dressed to honor health workers [Video]

Belgium's peeing statue dressed to honor health workers

Brussels honored health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday by dressing up the Belgian capital's famed bronze statue of the Manneken Pis as a doctor in a white gown and wearing a protective face mask.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published
Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector [Video]

Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector

Protesters gathered in the Belgian capital Brussels to demand more government support for the entertainment sectorView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published
Hungary border closure draws criticism from Brussels [Video]

Hungary border closure draws criticism from Brussels

Brussels has suggested it prefers more targeted measures, rather than blanket bans. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Last-ditch Brexit talks as trade deal deadline approaches
SeekingAlpha Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

Toyota, Nissan to seek reimbursement from UK if Brexit talks fail: Nikkei

 Japan's two biggest automakers, Toyota and Nissan, will ask Britain to reimburse them for additional custom charges incurred if the UK government fails to reach...
Japan Today Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBelfast Telegraph

On Eve of UK Deadline, Trade Talks with EU Still Stalled

 On the eve of a European Union summit which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to get a post-Brexit trade agreement between both sides,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this